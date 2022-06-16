Advertisement

Med Center Health CEO, President appointed to Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education

Connie Smith
Connie Smith(Med Center Health)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health President and CEO Connie Smith has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to serve as a member of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE).

The CPE is a coordinating board overseeing Kentucky’s state universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. The Council monitors “academic quality, affordability and student success through policy and accountability measures.”

Smith will work alongside members of the council to achieve Kentucky’s educational goals of accelerating job creation and growing the economy through a more skilled, productive workforce.

“I look forward to contributing to the council’s important work,” said Smith. “Post-secondary education is vital to the future of our Commonwealth as we focus on growing and sustaining our workforce.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin fire at CBD oil facility
CBD oil facility ‘a total loss’ after massive fire in Franklin
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Glasgow: Domestic complaint leads to drug, child endangerment charges
Horse owners sue officials, others
Horse owners file lawsuit against Barren County officials, others
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Latest News

SHOP LOCAL | SIMON APIARIES
SHOP LOCAL | SIMON APIARIES
Barry Goley
Former Logan County Schools administrator charged with sexual abuse crimes
Police respond.
Authorities searching for human remains in Caneyville
1
Bowling Green to host 'Climb out of the darkness' event