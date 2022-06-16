Med Center Health CEO, President appointed to Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health President and CEO Connie Smith has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to serve as a member of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE).

The CPE is a coordinating board overseeing Kentucky’s state universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. The Council monitors “academic quality, affordability and student success through policy and accountability measures.”

Smith will work alongside members of the council to achieve Kentucky’s educational goals of accelerating job creation and growing the economy through a more skilled, productive workforce.

“I look forward to contributing to the council’s important work,” said Smith. “Post-secondary education is vital to the future of our Commonwealth as we focus on growing and sustaining our workforce.”

