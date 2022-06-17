Advertisement

3-month-old dies after being left in hot car for several hours in Pennsylvania, police say

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.(WPXI via CNN Newsource)
By WPXI staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (WPXI) – A 3-month-old boy died in Pennsylvania after being left inside a hot car.

Police said they believe the infant was in the parent’s vehicle for several hours.

Officers with the Alleghany County Police Department were called to a home early Thursday evening, where they found the child, who was unresponsive.

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Authorities searching for human remains in Caneyville
Christopher Bessinger
Bowling Green man charged with possessing 11 pounds of marijuana
Barry Goley
Former Logan County Schools administrator charged with sexual abuse crimes
A public hearing on a planned solar project was held in Logan county earlier today.
Logan County farmers advocate against solar project in the area
‘I did not expect to win at all’: EKY’s Noah Thompson talks American Idol, future plans
‘I did not expect to win at all’: EKY’s Noah Thompson talks American Idol, future plans

Latest News

Andriy Pokrasa, 15, lands his drone on his hand during an interview with The Associated Press...
Teen uses drone to help Ukraine destroy more than 20 Russian tanks
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution
FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Investigation at WWE upends leadership; McMahon steps aside