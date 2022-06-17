Bowling Green murder investigation expands to Memphis

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is expanding it’s investigation into a May 1 murder to the Jackson and Memphis area.

BGPD officers originally were seeking the identity of a vehicle used in the slaying of Willie Bays on May 1 at 19 East 13th Avenue.

“Due to the circumstances of Bays’ death, we cast a wide net and began canvassing all throughout the city looking for video surveillance of the vehicle driven by the suspects,” said BGPD PIO Ronnie Ward. “We located numerous videos showing this vehicle. We are now closing in on multiple investigative leads and are confident in the discovery of additional evidence. We are asking you to review these photos of the vehicle in the hopes you recognize it or have information about the car.”

Ward said the BGPD believes that the vehicle is a 2000 or 2001 Toyota Camry with dark-tinted windows and skull sticker on the rear windshield.

