Bowling Green’s entertainment district’s ribbon cutting is set for July 15th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Bowling Green will celebrate the launch of the Fountain Row Entertainment District next month.

The event will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fountain Square on July 15th from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by live music and giveaways.

That is also the official start date for the entertainment district.

According to the Facebook event page, Fountain Row’s alcoholic to-go service hours will be Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and must be bought from participating, licensed restaurants and bars within the boundary of Fountain Row, carried in public spaces outdoors in approved cups and disposed of before entering any other business or exiting Fountain Row.

More event information and a Fountain Row website will be coming soon.

