Bowling Green celebrates naturalized United States Citizens

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Bowling Green hosted a reception recognizing those in the area who have become naturalized citizens since September of 2019.

The annual event could not be held the last three years due to COVID-19.

During the ceremony, officials read every name of the new citizens and honored their accomplishment.

WBKO News spoke with the Mayor of Bowling Green for more details.

“This is a very special occasion, a very special night because we get to celebrate at least 150 naturalized citizens, the newest citizens of Bowling Green, Kentucky. And it’s been a while since we’ve had this event because it didn’t happen during COVID,” said Todd Alcott, Mayor of Bowling Green. “Becker and her team has put together a list of names. We have certificates for them, and we’re going to take pictures with them. We’re going to celebrate with their family that they have become a naturalized citizen of America.”

The event was also meant to connect brand new citizens to the local government, other new citizens and the many resources offered by the Bowling Green community.

