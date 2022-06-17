Family of double shooting victim in Franklin reacts to coping with loss

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’ll be two weeks this Sunday since Lakisha and Tammie McCory lost their daughter in a double shooting in Franklin.

“Me and my daughter had a relationship, not just a mom and daughter relationship, but we were friends, really close friends,” says Lakisha McCory, Tierra Williams’ mother.

Through tears, McCory is sharing memories of her daughter, Tierra who died on June 5th.

“You fall in love with your children from the first movement, flutter in your belly, so I knew, I knew already then that I loved her. And giving birth to her and seeing her and holding her just intensified that,” recalled McCory.

Williams was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Patton Road.

Officials later found her husband Jeremy Williams on the interstate near mile marker 23 with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It’s hard, it’s hard not having her here because not only am I missing a piece of me but I’m also missing that peace that she brought,” McCory adds.

“I miss talking to her every morning because we were used to, like, talking to each other every day. It’s kind of hard not talking to her,” also says Teanna Prince, Tierra’s sister.

The McCory’s continue keeping the legacy of Tierra alive as they look at pictures and videos, saying her biggest accomplishment was becoming a mom.

“She was just passionate about loving this child,” reflects McCory on her daughter fulfilling a dream of hers.

“She was really big on family and we were really big on protecting her,” added Prince.

A young mother’s life, cut short, by tragedy.

“She was an angel sent to Earth, like, believe it or not, and I honestly believe that,” says McCory.

“She was goofy, she’d joke around a lot. Oh, Tierra was my best friend, she was my role model person, I always looked up to her,” added Prince.

Now her family just treasures the time Tierra shared with them, never forgetting the type of person she was.

“She was beautiful, inside and out. Like her smile just illuminated, it didn’t matter how dark you felt if she would smile, like just a piece of you would smile,” recalled McCory.

Tierra would’ve turned 22 in August, she leaves behind a 10-month-old baby girl.

