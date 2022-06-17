A FANTATIC Father’s Day Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday morning was stormy with lots of wind, but for Bowling Green, not a lot of rain, and it will be awhile before we get another crack at needed rainfall. However, our weekend looks DELIGHTFUL!

More comfortable overnight temps this weekend

Less humid air rolls in tonight as north winds take over. Expect TONS of sunshine for both Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday. It will be MUCH cooler, as well! Highs will be pleasantly warm in the mid 80s both afternoons. Lows at night will be cooler and more comfortable this weekend, even plunging into the 50s Saturday night!

The heat returns in a big way early next week. Highs go back into the mid 90s Monday before warming to near 100° for the first “official” day of Summer Tuesday. Scorching heat continues through the remainder of next week with overnight lows warmer and muggier as well.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Sunny. Cooler and less humid. High 85. Low 57. Winds NE at 11 mph.

FATHER’S DAY/JUNETEENTH (SUNDAY): Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 87. Low 60. Winds E at 9 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. High 95. Low 67. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 101 (1936)

Record Low: 45 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (+0.88″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+1.81″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Trees & Grass)

