Former Kentucky basketball player, analyst Mike Pratt dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Athletics Hall of Famer Mike Pratt has died. Pratt helped lead the Wildcats to three SEC championships and two Elite Eight appearances during his college career.

And he was a courtside fixture since the 2001-02 season as the UK Sports Network’s radio color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Tom Leach.

The 6-foot-4 forward from Ohio played at Kentucky from 1967-70 and averaged 16.8 and 8.9 rebounds in 81 career games.

He finished at Kentucky with 1,359 points and 718 rebounds.

Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and basketball coach John Calipari said he would be missed.

A statement from the school said Pratt died Thursday at the age of 73.

