George Fant’s annual “Big Dream” Basketball Camp returns

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds of school-aged children flocked to Warren Central high on Thursday to hone their basketball skills.

Former Dragon and WKU Hilltopper-turned New York Jets tackle George Fant has returned his annual “Big Dream” camp back to Bowling Green. Day one of the camp featured different basketball drills and shootarounds for kids of all ages.

Several local coaches like South Warren head coach Carlos Quarles helped lead the charge. On top of that, several current Dragons, like Kade Unseld, Malik Jefferson and Damarion Walkup stepped in as coaching volunteers on top of Lady Dragons head coach Anthony Hickey.

While Fant was not present on Thursday, his wife, former Lady Topper Chastity Gooch, helped lead the charge.

“The kids are what it’s all about. You know, just seeing the smiles on their faces is nice. They’ve been looking forward to this throughout the year. It just, it just warms our hearts,” Gooch said.

Former Dragon basketball stars like Chris “Turbo” Porter-Bunton also helped chip in as volunteers, further adding to Gooch’s point.

“It’s a big thing for the community to come together and to show up here at Warren Central. We’re here for the kids and it’s just, I mean, just look, it’s a great turnout. And every kid is having fun,” Porter-Bunton said.

The camp will resume on the football field at Warren Central on Friday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.

