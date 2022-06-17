Advertisement

George Fant’s annual “Big Dream” Basketball Camp returns

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds of school-aged children flocked to Warren Central high on Thursday to hone their basketball skills.

Former Dragon and WKU Hilltopper-turned New York Jets tackle George Fant has returned his annual “Big Dream” camp back to Bowling Green. Day one of the camp featured different basketball drills and shootarounds for kids of all ages.

Several local coaches like South Warren head coach Carlos Quarles helped lead the charge. On top of that, several current Dragons, like Kade Unseld, Malik Jefferson and Damarion Walkup stepped in as coaching volunteers on top of Lady Dragons head coach Anthony Hickey.

While Fant was not present on Thursday, his wife, former Lady Topper Chastity Gooch, helped lead the charge.

“The kids are what it’s all about. You know, just seeing the smiles on their faces is nice. They’ve been looking forward to this throughout the year. It just, it just warms our hearts,” Gooch said.

Former Dragon basketball stars like Chris “Turbo” Porter-Bunton also helped chip in as volunteers, further adding to Gooch’s point.

“It’s a big thing for the community to come together and to show up here at Warren Central. We’re here for the kids and it’s just, I mean, just look, it’s a great turnout. And every kid is having fun,” Porter-Bunton said.

The camp will resume on the football field at Warren Central on Friday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin fire at CBD oil facility
CBD oil facility ‘a total loss’ after massive fire in Franklin
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Police respond.
Authorities searching for human remains in Caneyville
Christopher Bessinger
Bowling Green man charged with possessing 11 pounds of marijuana
Horse owners sue officials, others
Horse owners file lawsuit against Barren County officials, others

Latest News

Matt Troutman wins Kentucky Amateur Tournament
Matt Troutman wins Kentucky Amateur Tournament
Sports Connection 1st segment 5-22-22
Sports Connection, 6-12-22
Matthew Troutman wins Kentucky Amateur Tournament
Louisville’s Troutman wins Kentucky Amateur Tournament in four-person playoff
Rardin introduced as head coach
Hilltoppers Introduce Marc Rardin as Head Baseball Coach