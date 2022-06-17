Advertisement

Kentucky court delves into use of cell phones for tracking

Cell Phone
Cell Phone(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky’s Supreme Court has issued a sharply divided ruling against the warrantless use of cellphones as tracking devices by police.

The court said in a 4-3 decision Thursday that the warrantless accessing of a phone for such use violates constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The ruling stems from a Woodford County case involving a robbery suspect.

The court’s majority says the robbery suspect was subjected to a warrantless search when police obtained his real-time cellphone location information.

They ruled that the information was illegally acquired and should be excluded from evidence.

The decision sends the case back to the trial court for further proceedings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Authorities searching for human remains in Caneyville
Christopher Bessinger
Bowling Green man charged with possessing 11 pounds of marijuana
A public hearing on a planned solar project was held in Logan county earlier today.
Logan County farmers advocate against solar project in the area
Barry Goley
Former Logan County Schools administrator charged with sexual abuse crimes
‘I did not expect to win at all’: EKY’s Noah Thompson talks American Idol, future plans
‘I did not expect to win at all’: EKY’s Noah Thompson talks American Idol, future plans

Latest News

1
Shop Local: Simon Apiaries
City celebrates naturalized United States Citizens
Bowling Green celebrates naturalized United States Citizens
Mr. Western turns 100
Mr. Western turns 100
Mr. Western Celebrates 100 Years of Life
Mr. Western Celebrates 100 Years of Life