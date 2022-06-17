Advertisement

KSP needs help with finding missing teen

17-year-old McKenzie Miley, of Central City, KY was last seen in Muhlenberg County by family on...
17-year-old McKenzie Miley, of Central City, KY was last seen in Muhlenberg County by family on June 10, 2022.(KSP)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police requests assistance in their ongoing investigation of locating a missing runaway juvenile.

17-year-old McKenzie Miley, of Central City, KY was last seen in Muhlenberg County by family on June 10, 2022.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of McKenzie Miley is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.

