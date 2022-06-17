Advertisement

Mr. Western turns 100
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News was able to attend “Mr. Western’s” 100th celebration, which was hosted at the alumni building on WKU campus Thursday night.

Despite the obstacles he faced, Lee Robertson said a positive outlook, exercise and a good attitude has kept him going for so long.

Many of his loved ones, friends, and even students gathered to honor the special day by treating him to cupcakes, games and much more.

”It didn’t feel any different than it did yesterday. But if you go to thinking about it, it’s kind of a weird feeling and the way I’m trying to approach it is not think about it. It’s just another day and I’m beginning my second 100,” Robertson said.

In his time here in Bowling Green, he has served as a WKU Golf Coach and a member of the American Council among other titles.

He now serves as a special assistant to the vice president for institutional advancement.

