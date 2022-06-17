BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday! The hot trend continues through today. Temperatures are expected to flirt with the low to mid 80s after sunrise.

Showers and storms through the late morning, then hot! (wbko)

A weak cold front drops in from the Midwest. A chance of rain comes from this system, with the potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm mainly through the late morning and early afternoon. Currently our threat level for strong to severe storms is very low with the greatest chance for severe weather staying to our south and east. Behind this rain/storm chance will be cooler air and lower humidity. Enjoy this short relief, before another heat wave is expected to take hold early next week. Temperatures will be close to 100° for the first day of Summer next Tuesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Scat’d thunderstorms possible, esp. early. Not as hot. High 92. Low 66. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Cooler and less humid. High 85. Low 57. Winds NE at 11 mph.

FATHER’S DAY/JUNETEENTH (SUNDAY): Sunny and warm. High 85. Low 60. Winds E at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Record High Today: 101 (1918)

Record Low Today: 45 (1917)

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.39″ (+1.02″)

So Far This Year: 26.41″ (+1.95″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Pollen Count: 3.5 (Low, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (High)

