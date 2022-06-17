Advertisement

Two juveniles charged with attempted murder after shots fired call

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday morning that two male juveniles were charged with attempted murder Wednesday night after an initial investigation.

According to police, WCSO deputies responded to the 1700 block of Plum Springs Road Wednesday night around 11:07 p.m. in reference to a shots fired complaint.

Deputies found “numerous bullet holes” in the exterior of a home and several .223 castings in the roadway and front yard of the home as well.

Police reported that “several family members” were inside the home when the shooting took place.

The two juveniles are also expected to have other charges, according to police, adding that the investigation is still on-going.

