WCSO: Man steals church playground equipment in broad daylight

Officials say a man stole playground equipment
Officials say a man stole playground equipment
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing playground equipment in Warren County.

Authorities say the man stole the equipment from Clear Fork Baptist Church in Rockfield. He was seen driving a white Chevy Avalanche.

If you recognized the man in the pictures or the truck, call (270) 842-1633.

