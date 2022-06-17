WCSO: Man steals church playground equipment in broad daylight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing playground equipment in Warren County.

Authorities say the man stole the equipment from Clear Fork Baptist Church in Rockfield. He was seen driving a white Chevy Avalanche.

If you recognized the man in the pictures or the truck, call (270) 842-1633.

