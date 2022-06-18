19th Annual NHRA Holley Hot Rod Reunion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today marked the opening of the 19th annual Holley Hot Rod Reunion at Beech Bend Raceway Park.

There were vendors, food trucks, and vintage cars on display as well.

Automotive enthusiasts of all ages will be able to find something at the event that will capture their interests.

The car show portion of the event featured vintage and restored classic cars. The owners of the vehicles were standing by to answer questions about the cars’ histories and explain the restoration process of classic vehicles.

Kevin Hernandez, an associate with the NHRA Museum, describes the event as a “Family fun picnic type of event.”

You can purchase your spectator tickets at the gate at Beech Bend Raceway.

The Holley National Hot Rod Reunion is presented by AAA Insurance® and is produced by the NHRA Motorsports Museum.

This nostalgic race benefits the NHRA Motorsports Museum.

All proceeds of the Reunion directly support the daily operations, programs, and events of the Museum.

