An update on the holiday weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a beautiful start to our holiday weekend! We’ll see comfortable and cool conditions this evening - those temps fall to the low 70s and 60s! Lows plunge to the 50s overnight.

Father's Day forecast! (wbko)

Expect GORGEOUS Father’s Day weather! We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the day. Temperatures will remain similar to those we saw today with highs only in the low and mid 80s - perfect for any outdoor activities! It’ll be cool in the nighttime with lows in the 50s. The heat returns in a big way early next week. Highs go back into the mid 90s Monday before warming to near 100° for the first “official” day of Summer Tuesday. Scorching heat continues through the remainder of next week with overnight lows warmer and muggier as well.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FATHER’S DAY/JUNETEENTH (SUNDAY): Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 85. Low 57. Winds E at 9 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. High 95. Low 67. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and humid. High 99. Low 71. SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 100 (1931)

Record Low: 47 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (+0.72″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+1.65″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Pollen: 4.9 (Low - Trees & Grass)

