BG Freedom Walkers host third annual Juneteenth Celebration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - June 19th, 1865 commemorates the end of slavery in our country.

June 19 known as Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday.

This year, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers organized the third annual Juneteenth Celebration at the George Washington Carver Center with vendors, food trucks, activities for kids, and much more.

Karika Nelson of the BG Freedom Walkers says it is important for the younger generations to really understand the importance of Juneteeth and what it means historically.

Nelson also spoke about the goal of the celebration.

“We just want to show the black excellence with whatever talents that it is that we have it as well here in the city of Bowling Green,” adds Nelson.

She also says this year it is a two-day celebration going into Sunday with “Church on the lawn,” followed by brunch in honor of Father’s Day.

