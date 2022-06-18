Advertisement

Dino and Dragon Stroll in Louisville

The Dino and Dragon Stroll features the largest creatures and is bigger than any other event of...
The Dino and Dragon Stroll features the largest creatures and is bigger than any other event of its kind.(Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A national touring event called Dino and Dragon Stroll is in Louisville. The event is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center June 18 and 19.

This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons, according to the release. The Dino and Dragon Stroll features the largest creatures and is bigger than any other event of its kind.

This event is perfect for the family. Children can participate in story time and hands-on crafts. Additional activity tickets are available for themed rides, walking dinosaur rides and so much more.

Dino and Dragon will have a sensory friendly session Saturday morning that is designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming for those that have sensory sensitivities.

Tickets start at $24.99 each. To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Dino and Dragon Stroll, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, community mourning loss of Allen County’s Wilson Stone
Shooting
Shooting on Bryan Street in Glasgow
Officials say a man stole playground equipment
WCSO: Man steals church playground equipment in broad daylight
How marriage rates have changed in Kentucky
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

Juneteenth Celebration in Bowling Green
Juneteenth celebrations share culture, food, history
Stuff the Bus Family Fun Run
6th Annual Stuff the Bus Family Fun Run
Juneteenth Celebration in Bowling Green
Juneteenth Celebration
Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children
Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children
Hangar Party 2022
Hangar Party