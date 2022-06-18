Dino and Dragon Stroll in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A national touring event called Dino and Dragon Stroll is in Louisville. The event is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center June 18 and 19.

This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons, according to the release. The Dino and Dragon Stroll features the largest creatures and is bigger than any other event of its kind.

This event is perfect for the family. Children can participate in story time and hands-on crafts. Additional activity tickets are available for themed rides, walking dinosaur rides and so much more.

Dino and Dragon will have a sensory friendly session Saturday morning that is designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming for those that have sensory sensitivities.

Tickets start at $24.99 each. To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Dino and Dragon Stroll, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.