Family, community mourning loss of Allen County’s Wilson Stone

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Former House District 22 Representative and Allen County Board of Education member, Wilson Stone, died Friday night at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, according to an obituary.

Friends of Stone in the Kentucky education and political world took to social media Saturday morning to share condolences and remember the work that Stone has done in the state.

Wilson served 24 years on the Allen County Board of Education and served House District 22 as state representative for 12 years representing Simpson, Allen and part of Warren Counties. He also was the Kentucky School Boards Association President from 1999 to 2001.

Stone was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018, and in 2019 he announced he would not seek re-election for his term that ended in 2021.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet but are being handled by Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville.

We will have more information as it is released.

