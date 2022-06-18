Family, community mourning loss of Allen County’s Wilson Stone

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Former House District 22 Representative and Allen County Board of Education member, Wilson Stone, died Friday night at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, according to an obituary.

Friends of Stone in the Kentucky education and political world took to social media Saturday morning to share condolences and remember the work that Stone has done in the state.

Wilson Stone was a dedicated public servant who worked to better the lives of Kentuckians and was a champion for our education system. Britainy and I extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy and impact will live on. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 18, 2022

On behalf of our members, board of directors and staff, we extend our deepest condolences to the many friends and family of Wilson Stone. His legacy of service will continue to inspire us. pic.twitter.com/jKxOq6qV07 — KSBA (@ksbanews) June 18, 2022

Wilson served 24 years on the Allen County Board of Education and served House District 22 as state representative for 12 years representing Simpson, Allen and part of Warren Counties. He also was the Kentucky School Boards Association President from 1999 to 2001.

Stone was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018, and in 2019 he announced he would not seek re-election for his term that ended in 2021.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet but are being handled by Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville.

