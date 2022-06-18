Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Derek Logsdon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Derek Logsdon is known to always lend a helping hand whenever he can.

“He holds a weekly Bible study for the people that that live in Jennings Creek in that community over there. He works weakly to teach English at Refuge Bowling Green. He is a busy guy and I would just encourage all of us to have someone to be willing to come alongside of us and have the harder conversations,” says Lucas Hughes, a friend of Derek.

Logsdon who lives in the Jennings Creek community immediately jumped into action after several tornadoes ravaged the city back in December.

“The first day we were kind of out there helping people and walking the streets and trying our best to work with our neighbors and with our friends that lived over there, trying to get them connected to resources, especially people that are multilingual trying to connect them to resources that are able to be translated and things as they navigate processes that they may not understand,” recalled Derek Logsdon of the morning of December 11, 2021.

“He gathered teams of people to help homeowners walk through that insurance process, and sought to make sure that no one was taken advantage of, especially in such a vulnerable situation. And I thought it, I thought it was commendable, and for others to take notice of that too,” added Hughes.

Logsdon spoke on giving back to the community.

“I think our community in Bowling Green is just wonderful in a lot of different ways and so being able to be involved in the community is I think, beneficial for the people that we’re helping but also beneficial for the person as well, added Logsdon.

