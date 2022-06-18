Advertisement

KY Governor GOP candidates undeterred after rival wins Trump endorsement

Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor
Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Quarles is doubling down on his grassroots Republican strategy.

And Kelly Craft is hinting anew at her own continuing interest in Kentucky’s top political job.

They sounded undeterred Friday - a day after Donald Trump shook up the 2023 campaign by endorsing Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The thunderbolt announcement came 11 months before the state’s primary.

GOP voters will select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Trump’s endorsement is seen as a boost for Cameron.

The first-term attorney general is seeking support from a Republican base viewed as still loyal to the ex-president.

