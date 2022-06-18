NY Jets player and BG icon, George Fant talks 3rd year of Dream Big Camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - George Fant is an icon in vette city, a professional NFL player, and always gives back to the community with events organized by the Fant Foundation.

This year marks the third one for George Fant’s “Dream Big Camp” and kids typically flood the Warren Central gym and athletic field for the two days of basketball and football.

Fant who is a Bowling Green native says the most important thing for him is coming back and spending time with the people in the community.

“We’re doing this camp for free, and only the camp is having a celebrity softball game, which we have in tomorrow at Bowling Green Ballpark at 11 a.m, and we’re doing that for free as well. So being able to do these events for free and doing something that I didn’t get to have as a kid. I think that’s the biggest part for us and we just want to continue to keep doing this every year until we can’t do anymore, says George.

