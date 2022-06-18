St. Jude Dream Home Floor Signing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a tradition during the building of every home built for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Contractors, sponsors, community members, St. Jude families, and many more go to the construction site and sign the subfloor. The winners of the home will not see the messages, but beneath their feet; under the hardwood or carpets will be messages of love, hope, and words of support written by people they may never know.

Darrel Sweets, the owner of Sweets Design Build, is in charge of this build and hosted the floor signing event this morning.

It’s his company’s 15th Dream Home build in Bowling Green. He says, in regard to each build, “It’s a really good partnership for us to help St. Jude in this local way.” He also thanks the local businesses and the community for their help and support.

Local businesses, such as Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment, Houchens Industries, BG Home Furnishings, and many more have also donated prizes to support the fund-raising efforts.

Around 3,000 tickets remain for a chance to win the dream home located at 550 Kempton Lane in Bowling Green.

You can purchase your ticket from St. Jude by calling 1-800-834-5461 or by going to their website. The drawing for the dream home will be televised live on WBKO August 14, 2022.

