Advertisement

State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden County because of a water crisis.(KSLA)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden County because of a water crisis.

The declaration was issued Saturday morning, June 18.

The City of Marion government requested the emergency declaration.

According to the governor’s office, the city is battling a water shortage because Lake George, the primary reservoir for Marion’s residents and businesses, had to be drained after a levee failure, limited rainfall and unseasonably hot weather.

As of Friday, the City of Marion said they have a 20 to 22 day supply, with Crittenden-Livingston Water and Webster County Water expected to help with partial supply needs on Saturday.

The Kentucky Department of Emergency Management (KYEM) is aware of the situation and helped the city with the process of requesting state assistance and the emergency declaration.

The declaration allows KYEM to respond and provide relief and the Kentucky National Guard can mobilize personnel and equipment possibly needed. The Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) can also help the City of Marion and Crittenden County to stop stop all nonessential uses of water.

According to the City of Marion, the Mayor declared a stage 3 emergency on Friday. The order states all water usage should be limited to necessary daily activities only. This includes cooking, hygiene and washing clothing. Washing vehicles, watering lawns and filling swimming pools should be avoided. Those with health-related water needs, such as dialysis, are asked to contact the city. They have a list of several ways residents can help conserve water and more information on the City of Marion’s Facebook page.

State officials are expected to be in Marion to discuss what can be done to solve the water crisis with short- and long-term guidance.

The city reports they are looking to use Lucile Mine as a new water source and have formally applied for permission to implement the plan.

June 17, 2022 Press Release

Posted by Marion, KY City Hall on Friday, June 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, community mourning loss of Allen County’s Wilson Stone
Shooting
Shooting on Bryan Street in Glasgow
Officials say a man stole playground equipment
WCSO: Man steals church playground equipment in broad daylight
How marriage rates have changed in Kentucky
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

Juneteenth Celebration in Bowling Green
Juneteenth celebrations share culture, food, history
Stuff the Bus Family Fun Run
6th Annual Stuff the Bus Family Fun Run
Juneteenth Celebration in Bowling Green
Juneteenth Celebration
Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children
Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children
Hangar Party 2022
Hangar Party