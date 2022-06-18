Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - With summer weather already here, it’s important for everyone to wear protective sunscreen, including children.

Sun damage can have serious long-term consequences, and Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Melissa Piliang, MD said getting sunburn as a child can increase the risk for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

“Studies have shown that most of our sun exposure happens in childhood,” Piliang said. “We’re running around outside playing, we’re playing sports, we’re outside a lot and that’s when we get a lot of our sun exposure, so it’s really important to think about sunscreen and protection at a very young age.”

Regardless of the type of sunscreen applied to children, experts recommend using one that will coat the skin and requires rubbing in.

Piliang said waxy sunscreen sticks may be a good option to use on a child’s face because they go on easily, stick well, and won’t run into their eyes.

When using a spray sunscreen, the Cleveland Clinic recommends spraying two to three layers to get a shiny coat before rubbing it in.

Another option is for kids to wear sun-protective clothing. These items can be worn in the water, and sunscreen will not have to be reapplied to covered areas.

