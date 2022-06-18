Advertisement

Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children

With summer weather already here, it’s important for everyone to wear protective sunscreen, including children.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - With summer weather already here, it’s important for everyone to wear protective sunscreen, including children.

Sun damage can have serious long-term consequences, and Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Melissa Piliang, MD said getting sunburn as a child can increase the risk for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

“Studies have shown that most of our sun exposure happens in childhood,” Piliang said. “We’re running around outside playing, we’re playing sports, we’re outside a lot and that’s when we get a lot of our sun exposure, so it’s really important to think about sunscreen and protection at a very young age.”

Regardless of the type of sunscreen applied to children, experts recommend using one that will coat the skin and requires rubbing in.

Piliang said waxy sunscreen sticks may be a good option to use on a child’s face because they go on easily, stick well, and won’t run into their eyes.

When using a spray sunscreen, the Cleveland Clinic recommends spraying two to three layers to get a shiny coat before rubbing it in.

Another option is for kids to wear sun-protective clothing. These items can be worn in the water, and sunscreen will not have to be reapplied to covered areas.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, community mourning loss of Allen County’s Wilson Stone
Shooting
Shooting on Bryan Street in Glasgow
Officials say a man stole playground equipment
WCSO: Man steals church playground equipment in broad daylight
How marriage rates have changed in Kentucky
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

Juneteenth Celebration in Bowling Green
Juneteenth celebrations share culture, food, history
Stuff the Bus Family Fun Run
6th Annual Stuff the Bus Family Fun Run
Juneteenth Celebration in Bowling Green
Juneteenth Celebration
Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children
Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children
Hangar Party 2022
Hangar Party