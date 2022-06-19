Advertisement

50th Anniversary surprise wows Eleventh Street Baptist Church congregation

Reverent Carl Whitfield of Eleventh Street Baptist Church in Bowling Green surprised his wife of 50 years with a proposal and wedding ceremony at the end of service today.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a rousing Father’s Day sermon at the Eleventh Street Baptist Church this morning when Pastor Carl Whitfield brought his wife up to the front of the church.

Pastor Whitfield had been talking about the importance of fathers in a child’s life but also pointed out that the both parents work together and support each other in their roles in children’s lives.

Mrs. Carol Whitfield, was unaware as to why she was being called to the front of the church in front of the congregation at the end of Sunday’s service. As a matter of fact, very few people knew what was happening. The couple had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday and the Pastor spoke about how much he loved and appreciated his wife.

Suddenly, he got down on one knee and proposed to his wife in front of the entire church. Cheers and applause filled the room as a small wedding party joined them. Mr. and Mrs. Whitfield renewed their vows on the spot as soon as she said yes.

Pastor Whitfield said after the ceremony “She is a very special person. She was the love of my life from the time I first laid eyes on her and to go 50 years it takes a special person. She has been that person. I want to just show her how much I love her and care for her and the best way I thought I could do it was give her one of the surprises of her life. I’ve enjoyed this 50 years so I’m signed up for another.”

