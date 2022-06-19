6th annual Stuff the Bus Family Fun Run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, families gathered at Chaney’s Dairy Barn, for the 2022 Bowling Green Athletic Club Stuff the Bus Family Fun Run and Logan Aluminum Kids Glimmer Gallop.

The Stuff the Bus Foundation annually organizes the event, where kids and adults can both run to the finish line.

Tony Rose with the foundation says the family fun run has grown so much over the years because of how the community continues to embrace it especially supporting Stuff the Bus.

“It just really warms my heart and all of our board members, all of our volunteers’ hearts, to see this community continue to give back and make this event grow and be bigger and better every year,” says Rose.

Rose also spoke about giving back to the community.

“As we head into the summer of 2022 and our summer of giving keep an eye out for the Stuff the Bus Foundation and know that every single penny that you donate to this, the bus foundation stays 100% local here in southern Kentucky,” he adds.

For more information on Stuff the Bus, click here.

