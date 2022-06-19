Advertisement

George Fant’s 3rd annual Celebrity Softball Game wraps up

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green felt a little bit like Hollywood on Saturday morning.

City native and current New York Jets tackle George Fant hosted his 3rd annual Celebrity Softball Game at Bowling Green Ballpark through his organization, Fant Foundation.

Local stars both based in Bowling Green and/or who have local ties to the area teamed up either with or against Fant in a friendly seven-inning contest.

“You know, just sort of community care is the main thing. But, it’s really all about community, so I think that’s probably the most important thing about this game.”

One team was led by Fant himself, and the other was led by former WKU Hilltopper and current Los Angeles Rams’ tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee’s team won 17-9, and he even joked that Fant may have tried to “rig” the game.

“You know, we put a whooping on George’s team, we had to. I know he was out here trying to bribe the refs before the game, and bought the umpires for the game but we still had handled business,” Higbee said with a big sarcastic grin.

The game marked Higbee’s first time back in Bowling Green in over three seasons.

“I was telling somebody earlier today I’ve driven by the stadium 250 times and have never been inside so it’s exciting to finally get in here get down on the field,” Higbee said.

Fant confirmed that Saturday’s game marked the last time he’d ever be hosting the game through his foundation. He cited costs and organization as the main factors, but he says there will still be “more to come.”

“It’s been a blessing to have to come out here and do this for the past few years man. So, I just want to continue doing some stuff in Bowling Green. I’ll switch it up and do other things. So we’ll see.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Two juveniles charged with attempted murder after shots fired call
Officials say a man stole playground equipment
WCSO: Man steals church playground equipment in broad daylight
Vehicle search involved in the death of a Bowling Green man has now moved to the Memphis and...
Bowling Green murder investigation expands to Memphis
Family, community mourning loss of Allen County’s Wilson Stone
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

4th region stars honored in All-Star Series
Kentucky Prep Softball East/West All-Star Series returns to South Warren
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Williams Homers Twice as Hot Rods Shut Out the Dash on Saturday
Frankfort kicked off its first-ever official Juneteenth celebration Friday evening.
Frankfort kicks off Juneteenth festivities with 5K
Mike Pratt
Former Kentucky basketball player, analyst Mike Pratt dies