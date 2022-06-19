George Fant’s 3rd annual Celebrity Softball Game wraps up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green felt a little bit like Hollywood on Saturday morning.

City native and current New York Jets tackle George Fant hosted his 3rd annual Celebrity Softball Game at Bowling Green Ballpark through his organization, Fant Foundation.

Local stars both based in Bowling Green and/or who have local ties to the area teamed up either with or against Fant in a friendly seven-inning contest.

“You know, just sort of community care is the main thing. But, it’s really all about community, so I think that’s probably the most important thing about this game.”

One team was led by Fant himself, and the other was led by former WKU Hilltopper and current Los Angeles Rams’ tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee’s team won 17-9, and he even joked that Fant may have tried to “rig” the game.

“You know, we put a whooping on George’s team, we had to. I know he was out here trying to bribe the refs before the game, and bought the umpires for the game but we still had handled business,” Higbee said with a big sarcastic grin.

The game marked Higbee’s first time back in Bowling Green in over three seasons.

“I was telling somebody earlier today I’ve driven by the stadium 250 times and have never been inside so it’s exciting to finally get in here get down on the field,” Higbee said.

Fant confirmed that Saturday’s game marked the last time he’d ever be hosting the game through his foundation. He cited costs and organization as the main factors, but he says there will still be “more to come.”

“It’s been a blessing to have to come out here and do this for the past few years man. So, I just want to continue doing some stuff in Bowling Green. I’ll switch it up and do other things. So we’ll see.”

