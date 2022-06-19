Hangar party brings stories of unsung heroes to life

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gathering the community together to tell the stories of unsung heroes among those throughout the region.

That’s what Saturday afternoons annual Hangar Party at the Warren County Regional Airport celebrated.

Along with the stories told of 12 brave airmen, members of Aviation Heritage Park say this is a part of history that deserves to be remembered.

Members of the community gathered to hear these stories, see artifacts from these heroes, while socializing and grabbing a bite to eat.

Aviation Heritage Park members want to public to know what to expect when they visit the museum.

Bob Pitchford of the Board of Directors, says in order to accomplish their goals, they get the story first with the flier, and then they try to find an artifact to help bring their story to life.

”Tonight we have their stories along the side of the hangar. All these pictures, all these 12 stories are there. Plus, we have a mini museum which contains artifacts that the families have shared with us from their pilots, and now they’re our pilots. It’s very important for us to properly bring these stories to life,” Pitchford adds.

The museum at Aviation Heritage Park is hoping to open up in the fall of 2023. Visit the Aviation Heritage Park website for more details.

