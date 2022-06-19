Advertisement

Heat on the return for the work week!

Temperatures on the rise through the work week!
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a beautiful Father’s Day weekend! Conditions will be fairly comfortable for the remainder of the evening and night. Overnight lows are expected to fall to the upper 50s later!

Heat on the return for the work week!
Heat on the return for the work week!(wbko)

Hopefully you got to enjoy the heat relief we saw this weekend because a big change is coming! The heat returns in a big way early in the week. Highs go back into the mid 90s Monday before warming to near 100° for the first “official” day of Summer Tuesday. Scorching heat continues through the remainder of next week with overnight lows warmer and muggier as well. A slight chance for a shower exists next weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. High 92. Low 67. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and humid. High 97. Low 71. SW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunnny and hot. High 99. Low 74. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 105 (1931)

Record Low: 49 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (+0.58″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+1.51″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 46 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Pollen: 4.4 (Low - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, community mourning loss of Allen County’s Wilson Stone
Shooting
Shooting on Bryan Street in Glasgow
How marriage rates have changed in Kentucky
Officials say a man stole playground equipment
WCSO: Man steals church playground equipment in broad daylight
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

Father's Day forecast!
An update on the holiday weekend!
Cooler, less humid air for two days
A FANTASTIC Father’s Day Weekend!
Showers and storms through the late morning, then hot!
Showers and storms through the late morning, then hot!
Storm chance early Friday
Heat Subsides This Weekend!