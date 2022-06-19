BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a beautiful Father’s Day weekend! Conditions will be fairly comfortable for the remainder of the evening and night. Overnight lows are expected to fall to the upper 50s later!

Heat on the return for the work week! (wbko)

Hopefully you got to enjoy the heat relief we saw this weekend because a big change is coming! The heat returns in a big way early in the week. Highs go back into the mid 90s Monday before warming to near 100° for the first “official” day of Summer Tuesday. Scorching heat continues through the remainder of next week with overnight lows warmer and muggier as well. A slight chance for a shower exists next weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. High 92. Low 67. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and humid. High 97. Low 71. SW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunnny and hot. High 99. Low 74. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 105 (1931)

Record Low: 49 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (+0.58″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+1.51″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 46 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Pollen: 4.4 (Low - Trees & Grass)

