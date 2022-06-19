Juneteenth celebrations share culture, food, history

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Juneteenth celebrations in Bowling Green continued on Sunday, the day of the newest official federal holiday.

The BG Freedom Walkers hosted a 2-day event honoring Juneteenth. Sunday’s celebration includes Church on the Lawn, Sunday Brunch, and an afternoon of fun and fellowship at the George Washington Carver Center on State Street. Events last until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

🚨🚨Come Support and meet all vendors participating in Juneteenth Black Market ‼️‼️🚨🚨 Posted by BG Freedom Walkers on Saturday, June 18, 2022

The holiday remembers the day of June 19, 1865. In Galveston, Texas, Union soldiers delivered the news to enslaved Black people that they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation was already more than two years old, and the Confederacy had surrendered two months prior.

As a holiday, it is the oldest known celebration to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States; beginning in Galveston and being celebrated annually in other parts of the country. It is meant to honor African American culture, history, and achievements.

The day was recognized as a federal holiday last year, when President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

“Juneteenth marks both the long, hard night of slavery and discrimination, and the promise of a brighter morning to come. My Administration is committed to building an economy — and a Nation — that brings everyone along, and finally delivers our Nation’s founding promise to Black Americans. Together, we will lay the roots of real and lasting justice, so that we can become the extraordinary country that was promised to all Americans.”

