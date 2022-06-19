Kentucky Prep Softball East/West All-Star Series returns to South Warren

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 KHSAA high school softball season may be in the books, but a few stars are still soaking in a little more fun in the sun.

Kentucky’s best and brightest softball stars have been gathering at South Warren High School since Friday to partake in the 2022 East/West All-Star Series. A mix of four games took place between respective teams of juniors and seniors from each half of the state.

During a break before game three on Saturday, All-State selections were honored on the field. A handful of 4th region stars got multiple recognitions.

Warren East pitching ace Emma Markham was named a 1st-team All-State selection, while her teammate Lydia Jones was named a 2nd-team selection. Greenwood’s Josi Morrison was also named a 2nd-team selection.

South Warren Spartans head coach Kelly Reynolds was honored with her second-straight 4th Region Coach of the Year honor, sharing it with Russellville’s Ryan Davenport (who wasn’t present). Greenwood’s Kayden Murray was honored as regional Player of the Year, but she was absent as well.

“You know, we did we spend a lot of hours prepping in the season. You know, it’s kind of like, when the season ends, we don’t really take a break. It’s kind of like planning for the next year and getting things ready for what it’s gonna be like for next year,” Reynolds said.

Two games resume back on Sunday. Morrison, Markham and South Warren seniors Carrie Enlow, Caroline Pitcock and Elly Bennett will suit up for the West Seniors. Spartans junior Katie Walker and Russellville catcher Jaylah Kees will suit up for the West Juniors as well.

