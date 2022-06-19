Advertisement

New video shows suspect hitting Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New exclusive video shows the moment when Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was assaulted by a man at a public event Saturday evening.

The video shows a man walking up to Fischer, punching him and knocking him to the ground. There appears to be no immediate security around Fischer at the time.

A few moments after Fischer was hit, one man is seen walking up to the suspect, who continues to walk away.

That man, who appears to be part of the Mayor’s security team, turns his attention back to Fischer as the suspect walks away.

Fischer was at a public event at Fourth Street Live.

The Mayor’s Office released a statement Saturday stating the Mayor was doing alright. EMS was called to the scene.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon. LMPD is investigating.

Police released pictures of the suspect after the incident Saturday evening.

The video was obtained exclusively by WAVE News Troubleshooters from an anonymous viewer.

LMPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who could face assault charges for the incident.

WAVE News is looking into concerns about Fischer’s security team’s response to the assault.

