Williams Homers Twice as Hot Rods Shut Out the Dash on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alika Williams drove in six runs, including a pair of homers, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (37-24) cruised to a 12-0 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash (32-30) on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

With Bowling Green’s win and the Hickory Crawdads’ loss, the Hot Rods magic number to clinch the first-half pennant is down the three games. The Dash and the Hot Rods will finish their series on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch.

Bowling Green plated two in the first, with the first three batters reaching base for the Hot Rods. Dru Baker singled to center off Cooper Bradford, Williams walked and Osleivis Basabe reached on an errant throw by Dash shortstop Jason Matthews. With the bases loaded, Kyle Manzardo grounded out to first to plate Baker and give BG a 1-0 lead. Tanner Murray grounded out to third one batter later to extend the lead to 2-0.

BG added two more in the third, after Baker walked to lead off the inning. Williams doubled the lead with a two-run homer to left-center off Wilber Perez that made it 4-0. Bowling Green loaded the bases in the fourth, with a walk to Diego Infante, a single by Ronny Simon and a walk to Heriberto Hernandez. Michael Berglund singled to right-center field to plate two and make it a 6-0 lead. Williams cleared the bases with a double to boost the lead to 8-0, and Basabe singled him in to cap the scoring in the five-run inning and grow the lead to 9-0.

Williams added some insurance with a two-run home run in the sixth, bringing the Hot Rods lead to 11-0. Basabe walked and Manzardo doubled him to third, and Murray grounded out to third to drive Basabe in and make it 12-0. The Hot Rods’ bullpen retired the final eight hitters in order to secure the shutout and 12-0 win.

Victor Muñoz (1-0) earned his first win for the Hot Rods in 5.0 scoreless innings, striking out three hitters and allowing one hit. Franklin Dacosta tossed 2.0 scoreless frames with one hit and one strikeout. Cameron Leonard struck out five in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings to finish off the game for BG.

