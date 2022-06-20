2022 FCC Car and Motorcycle Show goes ‘above and beyond’ for the community

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Saturday, June 25, will see the arrival of the 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show at Franklin Community Church.

The show will be family friendly, according to and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organized by the “Man Up” Men’s Ministry, the event theme this year is called “Above and Beyond”.

The goal of the fund-raising event is to provide 450 Thanksgiving meals to families in Simpson County, send 100 children to camp, and upgrade the children’s areas in the church.

Saturday, June 25, 2022 will see the return of the FCC Car & Motorcycle Show to raise funds for Franklin and Simpson County. (WBKO)

Everyone is welcome to display their vehicles at the show. Registration begins at the church, located at 822 Blackjack Road in Franklin at 8a.m. T

he $20 registration fee goes toward the fund raiser.

Trophies will be given to winners in several categories.

Door prizes will be available, and the church will be holding a raffle as well as a 50/50 drawing.

There will also be food, drinks and bounce houses on site.

Steven Henson, Deacon at Franklin Community Church, points out that this year there will be a few new additions to the festivities this year.

“We have live music from Tommy Johnson and performances by our praise singers,” he said.

