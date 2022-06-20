Advertisement

2022 FCC Car and Motorcycle Show goes ‘above and beyond’ for the community

Saturday, June 25, 2022, will see the return of the FCC Car & Motorcycle Show at Franklin...
Saturday, June 25, 2022, will see the return of the FCC Car & Motorcycle Show at Franklin Community Church.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Saturday, June 25, will see the arrival of the 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show at Franklin Community Church.

The show will be family friendly, according to and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organized by the “Man Up” Men’s Ministry, the event theme this year is called “Above and Beyond”.

The goal of the fund-raising event is to provide 450 Thanksgiving meals to families in Simpson County, send 100 children to camp, and upgrade the children’s areas in the church.

Saturday, June 25, 2022 will see the return of the FCC Car & Motorcycle Show to raise funds for...
Saturday, June 25, 2022 will see the return of the FCC Car & Motorcycle Show to raise funds for Franklin and Simpson County.(WBKO)

Everyone is welcome to display their vehicles at the show. Registration begins at the church, located at 822 Blackjack Road in Franklin at 8a.m. T

he $20 registration fee goes toward the fund raiser.

Trophies will be given to winners in several categories.

Door prizes will be available, and the church will be holding a raffle as well as a 50/50 drawing.

There will also be food, drinks and bounce houses on site.

Steven Henson, Deacon at Franklin Community Church, points out that this year there will be a few new additions to the festivities this year.

“We have live music from Tommy Johnson and performances by our praise singers,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
UPDATE: 2 arrested following shooting on Bryan Street in Glasgow
Family, community mourning loss of Allen County’s Wilson Stone
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are...
Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face
Police respond.
KSP: Missing teen found safe

Latest News

KYTC releases traffic impact report for June 20-24
June 20th Weather Forecast
Monday June 20 Weather Forecast
Edmonson County deputies looking to return missing floral arrangements
Edmonson County deputies looking to return missing cemetery flower arrangements
UK Health Care announces plans to build new medical campus