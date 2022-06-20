A comfortable start to the day, but things are heating up fast!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weekend weather was marvelous, but another heat wave is on the way this week.

Low humidity will make for a big spread in today’s temperatures

Summer officially begins tomorrow

Near record heat returns for Tuesday & Wednesday

Temperature started in the low 50s this morning, but that dry air is heating up fast! Look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. Tonight won’t be as cool as the last few nights, but with a low of 64 we will be slightly below average. The heat returns in a big way Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 90s to even 100 degrees in some spots. We could be close to tying records. The hotter than average temperatures linger into the end of the week as overnight lows become warmer and muggier. We stay rain-free for the work with with only a slight chance for a shower/storm this weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot but not too humid. High 90. Low 64. Winds light.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and humid. High 97. Low 71. SW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 99. Low 74. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 102 (1936)

Record Low: 49 (1982)

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (+0.58″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+1.51″)

Sunrise: 5:26 am

Sunset: 8:08 pm

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25/ Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Pollen: 4.1 (Low-Medium - Trees & Grass)

