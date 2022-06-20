East/West All-Star Series wraps up on Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several 4th region stars got their last-ever taste of high school softball on Sunday.

The East/West Kentucky All-Star Softball series wrapped up over at South Warren on Sunday. Multiple seniors represented the 4th region, including Warren East’s Emma Markham, Greenwood’s Caitlyn Oliver and South Warren’s Caroline Pitcock and Elly Bennett.

Pitcock had a memorable last-ever game on her home field with a home run in the fourth inning, and another run scored the following inning. Bennett also scored two runs for the West Seniors.

“Knowing this is the last time that I’m putting on this Gators’ jersey, it’s kind of bittersweet. But, I liked going out like, here and this was the last time we had a lot of fun,” Oliver said.

The excitement couldn’t have been more true for the Spartans’ seniors.

“It was great. It was just fun. Like it’s fun getting to play with a bunch of girls from the side of the state. And it’s even better that we get to play it on our home field,” Pitcock said.

“I mean, it’s just a really exciting way to go out to bring everybody together and play with people you’ve been playing against all season. It’s just really fun,” Bennett said.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.