Advertisement

East/West All-Star Series wraps up on Sunday

Wrapping up Bowling Green Softball
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several 4th region stars got their last-ever taste of high school softball on Sunday.

The East/West Kentucky All-Star Softball series wrapped up over at South Warren on Sunday. Multiple seniors represented the 4th region, including Warren East’s Emma Markham, Greenwood’s Caitlyn Oliver and South Warren’s Caroline Pitcock and Elly Bennett.

Pitcock had a memorable last-ever game on her home field with a home run in the fourth inning, and another run scored the following inning. Bennett also scored two runs for the West Seniors.

“Knowing this is the last time that I’m putting on this Gators’ jersey, it’s kind of bittersweet. But, I liked going out like, here and this was the last time we had a lot of fun,” Oliver said.

The excitement couldn’t have been more true for the Spartans’ seniors.

“It was great. It was just fun. Like it’s fun getting to play with a bunch of girls from the side of the state. And it’s even better that we get to play it on our home field,” Pitcock said.

“I mean, it’s just a really exciting way to go out to bring everybody together and play with people you’ve been playing against all season. It’s just really fun,” Bennett said.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, community mourning loss of Allen County’s Wilson Stone
Shooting
Shooting on Bryan Street in Glasgow
How marriage rates have changed in Kentucky
Officials say a man stole playground equipment
WCSO: Man steals church playground equipment in broad daylight
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

4th region stars honored in All-Star Series
Kentucky Prep Softball East/West All-Star Series returns to South Warren
Tyler Higbee poses for a photo with a fan.
George Fant’s 3rd annual Celebrity Softball Game wraps up
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Williams Homers Twice as Hot Rods Shut Out the Dash on Saturday
Frankfort kicked off its first-ever official Juneteenth celebration Friday evening.
Frankfort kicks off Juneteenth festivities with 5K