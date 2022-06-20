Edmonson County deputies looking to return missing cemetery flower arrangements

LINCOLN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners or caretakers of floral arrangements made for headstones in the Lincoln community following an arrest over the weekend.

According to authorities on Saturday, deputies working the Redneck Rave detail over the weekend made a DUI and drug arrest of a woman leaving the event who said she found the flowers near a cemetery by the ATV trails, but said she didn’t know which cemetery.

Police said additional charges will be filed, pending investigation.

Anyone with information or that have missing flower arrangements can call dispatch at 270-597-2729.

