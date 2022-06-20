Advertisement

Edmonson County deputies looking to return missing cemetery flower arrangements

Edmonson County deputies looking to return missing floral arrangements
Edmonson County deputies looking to return missing floral arrangements(Edmonson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners or caretakers of floral arrangements made for headstones in the Lincoln community following an arrest over the weekend.

According to authorities on Saturday, deputies working the Redneck Rave detail over the weekend made a DUI and drug arrest of a woman leaving the event who said she found the flowers near a cemetery by the ATV trails, but said she didn’t know which cemetery.

Police said additional charges will be filed, pending investigation.

Anyone with information or that have missing flower arrangements can call dispatch at 270-597-2729.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
UPDATE: 2 arrested following shooting on Bryan Street in Glasgow
Family, community mourning loss of Allen County’s Wilson Stone
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are...
Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face
Police respond.
KSP: Missing teen found safe

Latest News

UK Health Care announces plans to build new medical campus
Kentucky Supreme Court to review monument removal decision
Kentucky judge facing abuse of power allegations agrees to temporary suspension.
Kentucky judge running again after removal from office
Celebrating Juneteenth
Celebrating Juneteenth