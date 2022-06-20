Former Greenwood baseball star Brad Vanderglas “enjoying” Notre Dame’s ride to CWS

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brad Vanderglas has reached college baseball’s largest stage. But, he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

“Bowling Green is a special community. And, I’m really blessed to come from there,” Vanderglas in a Zoom Interview with WBKO.

The former Greenwood baseball star-turned-assistant coach has helped lead Notre Dame in just his first season with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame reached the College World Series in Omaha after a stunning upset over nationally top-ranked seed Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regionals.

Obviously, that was the goal and the guys prepared and worked for it all year. To see it come to fruition is special.”

While Vanderglas says he’s “enjoying the ride,” his former high school head coach, Chris Decker, says he also realized the magnitude of Vanderglas’ accomplishment.

“It’s not very often that you get to coach in the College World Series, let alone at Notre Dame,” Decker also told WBKO in a separate Zoom interview.

Vanderglas, also known as “Vandy” to his friends and family, once wore a green jersey, but that was back for Decker as a Greenwood Gator from 2006 to 2009.

“It was fun teams I got to play for. Decker always had us prepared and we trusted him. He was awesome to play for throughout high school,” Vanderglas said

He helped lead the Gators to a 14th district championship and 4th region runner-up finish his junior year before signing to play college baseball for Northern Kentucky.

“I think he was the best kid we’ve had come from the program while I was there,” Decker said.

After four years with the Norse, Vanderglas says his heart pushed him towards coaching. He spent three years as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator with Lincoln Trail College in Illinois before landing the same gig with Indiana State for another five years.

“If you have the right people and the right mindset, collectively I think any goal is possible. That’s something I’ve tried to surround myself with,” Vanderglas said.

Vanderglas is using that same mindset to push towards his ultimate goal, which he says is “becoming a college baseball head coach.” Decker gave a full vote of confidence to his former protege, while also acknowledging that young kids in Bowling Green can reach Vanderglas’ level, if not higher.

“He’ll become a head coach in no time,” Decker said. “These young kids can look at Vandy and realize they have an opportunity to do something if they want to.”

