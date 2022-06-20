Advertisement

The Heat is Back!

Temps and humidity levels coming up
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was the beginning of a new heat wave, one that will last through the remainder of the week!

We stay dry for awhile

Tonight won’t be as cool as the last few nights, but with a low of 64 we will be slightly below average. The heat returns in a big way Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 90s. Humidity won’t be as high as last week, but “feels like” temps could go to near 100 Tuesday and into the 100-105 range Wednesday.

The hotter than average temperatures linger into the end of the week as overnight lows become warmer and muggier. We stay rain-free for the work with with only a slight chance for a shower/storm this weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter and more humid. High 97. Low 71. SW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 97. Low 72. Winds W at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High 95. Low 68. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 102 (1936)

Record Low: 49 (1982)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (+0.42″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (+1.35″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 46 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Pollen: 4.4 (Low - Trees & Grass)

