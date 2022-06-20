Hydration stations available at several T.J. Regional Health locations

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the extreme heat that has been forecasted for our area for the next several days, T.J. Regional Health will be providing the public with hydration stations at several locations starting Monday, June 20, at noon.

Coolers with free iced-down bottled waters will be available at T.J. Samson Community Hospital’s South Entrance and Emergency Department Entrance, T.J. Health Columbia and the T.J. Health Pavilion.

