Kentucky judge running again after removal from office

OWENSBORO, Ky. - A Kentucky judge who was removed from office two months ago is running again.

The Judicial Conduct Commission voted unanimously in April to permanently remove Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon for attempting to influence criminal cases involving her adult son.

However, the commission does not have the power to prevent Gordon from running again.

A state lawmaker tells The Messenger-Inquirer that a blanket prohibition would require a constitutional amendment, but there are other options.

The Judicial Conduct Commission could have sought a voluntary agreement from Gordon not to run again.

In addition, the General Assembly can impeach judges.

And those judge who lose their law licenses cannot seek reelection.

