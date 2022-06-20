Advertisement

Kentucky men’s soccer brings first-ever satellite camp to Russellville

Kentucky's coaching staff with some players, comes to Bowling green for camp
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Never before has Kentucky men’s soccer come to Russellville - until Monday.

The Wildcats brought a satellite camp out to the confines of Panther country for kids aged 5-14. Several assistant coaches, including Josh Oldroyd, joined current senior Clay Holstad in working with the active youths.

Oldroyd and Holstad helped organize different drills and activities for the kids. The camp ran in the scorching run for almost six hours, but both men said the kids had fun at the camp.

Furthermore, they added that bringing camps like the one Monday can serve as a recruiting tool for the Cats.

“It’s nice to just start getting get as many kids as we can as early as they can just to spread the game,” Holstad said. " I mean, you find diamonds in the rough all the time.”

“I think coach [Johan] Cedergen is gonna talk a lot about getting out to all parts of the state and the bringing the caravan - the ‘Big Blue Caravan,’” Oldroyd said.

UK head coach Johan Cedergren did not make it to Russellville due to personal reasons. The team says there could be more summer camps in the works across Kentucky.

