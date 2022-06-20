Kentucky Supreme Court to review monument removal decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Kentucky Supreme Court has agreed to consider a lawsuit that seeks to re-erect a statue of a Louisville civic and military leader who fought for the Confederacy before later renouncing it.

The Courier Journal reports, the statue of John B. Castelman stood for 107 years near Louisville’s Cherokee Park before it was removed in June 2020.

It was vandalized several times before its removal. It is currently in storage.

A group called Friends of Louisville Public Art filed a lawsuit challenging a 2019 decision from Louisville’s landmarks commission that the monument could be taken down.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled against the group.

Now the state Supreme Court will review the case.

