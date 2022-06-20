KYTC releases traffic impact report for June 20-24

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for June 20 through June 24 are listed below. All work is subject to change.

Interstate 65

A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County has created lane closures. The lane closures have been temporarily taken down but will be put back in place Thursday. The lane closures are in both directions from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.00) to the Warren County line (mile point 13.7). A lane closure will be in place 24 hours a day. The speed limit is lowered to 55 mph in this section. Motorists should use caution while traveling in this area. Construction crews continue to address drainage repairs followed by resurfacing.

Interstate I-165

Milling and paving will continue from the 18 mile marker to the 26 mile marker in Butler County. The right lane in each direction is expected to be closed this week. On June 25, Exit 26 will close at 5 a.m. and will reopen by June 26 by 9 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 27.

U.S. 231 Exit 33 - The project to reconstruct the Exit 33 interchange continues. Currently, the right lane is closed in the southbound direction from the 35 mile marker to the 33 mile marker. The interchange is being reconstructed into a diamond interchange. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren County will start next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 9 mile marker to the 16 mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 9-mile marker to the 16 mile marker.

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will continue next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 20-mile marker to the 36-mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 28-mile marker to the 36 mile marker.

Allen County

KY 100 (mile points 0.0 – 8.8) – A Highway Safety Improvement Project along KY 100 that includes superelevation improvements, resurfacing, improvements to drainage structures, roadside slopes, shoulders, and ditches continues. The contractor will finish the remaining paving for the project and work on rock shoulders, signs, and guardrail this coming week. The contractor will have multiple flagging operations along the route. The project will hopefully be completed by end of June.

KY 100 East Main Street/Holland Street (mile points 14.84 – 17.244,) – An asphalt milling and resurfacing project with failure repairs and sidewalk ramp replacements. Crews will start milling/paving and or sidewalk ramps this week tentatively Wednesday night. Milling and paving within the city limits will be done during nighttime hours and any parked vehicles between the square and KY 98 intersection will need to be removed. Further details will be released closer to the actual scheduled time of work. Flaggers and shoulder closures should be expected. Completion of the entire project is expected at the end of June.

KY 101 Smiths Grove Road (mile points 1.20 – 5.861– An asphalt milling and resurfacing project with failure repairs and milling. Crews will be installing rock on shoulders and possibly white striping this week. Flaggers and stopped traffic should be expected. Completion of the entire project is expected at the end of June.