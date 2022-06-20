Med Center Health preps to receive Covid-19 vaccines for children under five years of age

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kids five and under can start getting Covid-19 vaccines this week.

The CDC gave final approval for emergency use authorization on Saturday.

For kids five and under, Moderna’s shot will come in two doses, one month apart.

Pfizer’s vaccine is three doses. The first two come three weeks apart, with the third dose given more than two months later.

Med Center Health in Bowling Green is prepped and ready to go once vaccines arrive.

Health officials say the ‘green light’ for the vaccine for young children has been long awaited.

Med Center Health is currently awaiting arrival of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pediatrician Suman Shekar says this vaccine is a little different in ways to receive it compared to the ones that have been administered to the rest of the public.

”For this vaccine, local hospitals and Pediatricians will be the the main place where the vaccine is given. It is a pretty safe vaccine. They have done a very lengthy study in this age group compared to any other age groups. Around 80 percent of the kids have shown very good immune response to the vaccine.”

Med Center Health expects vaccines to be ready by early next week.

