PTK hosting Summer Intensive event

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Public Theatre of Kentucky is hosting their Summer Intensive event beginning July 5.

This intensive is inclusive and for everyone including neurotypical and neuro-diverse students, including those on the Autism Spectrum, according to Amber Turner with PTK.

Performers enrolled in the Summer Intensive will learn auditioning and performance skills from theatre professionals and guest artists and instructors.

During the intensive, students will perform a show July 29 through July 31 on Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

You will learn auditioning and performance skills from theatre professionals and guest artists and instructors from the local arts community and KAP’s Prime Time program. Students will gain confidence, learn public speaking, social and problem-solving skills, and have tons of fun with young artists their own age.

The Summer Intensive takes place at the Phoenix Theatre in Bowling Green and those interested can apply at www.ptkbg.org.

