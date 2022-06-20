SOKY Patriots announce June events

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SOKY Patriots Inc. is holding multiple events the remainder of June.

The Warren County Backpack Food Program and SOKY Patriots, Inc. Pantry Monetary Fundraising Drive kicked off Saturday with a Motorcycle Fundraiser.

Fundraising efforts for this will continue until July 31.

Starting Tuesday will be the Roosters All You Can Eat Buffet from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are available before midnight today for $16 or $17 at the door on Tuesday.

Roosters will not be able to provide tickets but you can email sokypatriots@gmail.com or you can call or text Tim Allen at 270-535-9161.

On Saturday, the group host a Summer Kickoff Concert with doors opening at 6 p.m. at The Capitol BG.

