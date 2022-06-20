Advertisement

UK Health Care announces plans to build new medical campus

(Source: University of Kentucky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The University of Kentucky says UK Health Care plans to buy 27 acres in central Kentucky to build a new medical campus.

Media outlets report that plans for the campus include a regional hospital facility, medical office building and other clinical facilities.

A focus will be on providing acute and outpatient care.

UK says the property is expected to cost $20.3 million.

UK announced plans for the new location at a health care committee meeting Friday.

The finance committee later voted to approve the land purchase.

The full board of trustees approved the land purchase later in the day.

