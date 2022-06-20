UK Health Care announces plans to build new medical campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The University of Kentucky says UK Health Care plans to buy 27 acres in central Kentucky to build a new medical campus.

Media outlets report that plans for the campus include a regional hospital facility, medical office building and other clinical facilities.

A focus will be on providing acute and outpatient care.

UK says the property is expected to cost $20.3 million.

UK announced plans for the new location at a health care committee meeting Friday.

The finance committee later voted to approve the land purchase.

The full board of trustees approved the land purchase later in the day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.